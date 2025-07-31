Haryana's Digital Transformation: Transparency and Efficiency in Land Governance

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unveiled a new era of digital governance with the launch of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department's website, promising transparency and efficiency. Saini emphasized that the state's technological initiatives, often criticized by the Opposition, have significantly benefitted citizens by streamlining services.

Highlighting past disparities, Saini pointed out that during the Congress era, Rs 5,500 crore was allocated for crop damage compensation, while under the BJP's governance, Rs 15,000 crore was distributed. He also noted that elderly citizens can now receive pensions promptly due to these portals, countering previous delays.

The advanced website integrates all revenue services, offering features like Single Sign-On, digital registration processes, and a GIS-based land monitoring system. Future innovations include a Paperless Registration System, as Haryana leads the way in land governance transformation.

