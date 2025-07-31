Fadnavis Urges Halt on Almatti Dam Height Increase

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called on the Union government to intervene in stopping Karnataka from increasing the height of the Almatti Dam on the Krishna river, citing concerns over exacerbating floods in the Sangli and Kolhapur districts.

These districts, which share a border with Karnataka, have experienced devastating floods in recent years. Fadnavis warned that raising the Full Reservoir Level from 519.6 meters to 524.256 meters could lead to severe consequences for those living in the Krishna river basin.

Fadnavis emphasized that the decision could worsen the recurring flood crisis, causing substantial damage to lives, property, and agricultural land. He also highlighted that silt accumulation has already reduced the water-carrying capacity, and any premature decisions before a detailed hydrodynamic study is completed could be disastrous.

(With inputs from agencies.)