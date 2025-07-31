Syria and Russia's New Diplomatic Chapter

In a significant diplomatic meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov welcomed Syria's new governmental delegation, led by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, in Moscow. The visit is the first by a top Syrian official since President Bashar al-Assad's exit in December.

During discussions, Lavrov expressed hopes for Syria's new President Ahmed al-Sharaa to participate in the upcoming Russia-Arab League summit. This invitation marks Russia's ongoing effort to sustain strong ties with Syria's new regime, particularly as political dynamics in the region evolve.

Shibani stated the visit aims to build a future of cooperation by revisiting historical agreements between the two nations. Throughout the joint press conference, Lavrov reiterated Russia's commitment to supporting Syria against external threats, underscoring the strategic partnership between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)