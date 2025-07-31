Scandal Unveiled: The MUDA Land Allocation Controversy
Justice Desai, a retired High Court judge, submitted a report on alleged irregularities related to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority's site allocation scam. The investigation was initiated amid accusations that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife benefitted from alternative plots. The report's details remain undisclosed.
Retired High Court Judge Justice P N Desai has submitted a report to Karnataka's Chief Secretary regarding potential irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). This comes after a one-man commission was set up in July to investigate possible site allocation malpractices.
The investigation intensified following accusations from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, was among the beneficiaries receiving alternative plots. These plots were reportedly allotted in exchange for land provided to MUDA.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has denied any wrongdoing, asserting that MUDA appropriated four acres of his wife's land without consent. As compensation, the agency allocated 14 alternative plots in a prime area of Mysuru.
