Johannesburg Mayor Reshuffles Key MMC Roles to Boost Service Delivery

In a strategic move aimed at bolstering the City of Johannesburg’s service delivery and governance performance, Executive Mayor Dada Morero has announced the appointment of Councillor Loyiso Masuku as the new Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Finance, and Councillor Sithembiso Zungu as the incoming MMC for Group Corporate and Shared Services. These appointments come in the wake of former Finance MMC Margaret Arnolds' election as Speaker of Council, prompting a reconfiguration of leadership within the city’s executive structure.

The announcement, made via an official statement from the Mayor’s office on Wednesday, underscores the administration’s commitment to effective financial governance, internal stability, and responsive public service.

Loyiso Masuku Takes Helm as MMC for Finance

Councillor Loyiso Masuku, previously MMC for Group Corporate and Shared Services, now transitions into the crucial portfolio of Finance, where she will be tasked with overseeing Johannesburg’s fiscal policy, budgeting processes, revenue collection strategies, and expenditure management. Her appointment is considered both timely and pivotal, particularly as the City intensifies efforts to navigate fiscal pressures and implement a turnaround strategy.

Masuku is widely regarded for her administrative acumen and experience in managing complex governance systems. Her prior role in Corporate and Shared Services showcased her capacity to drive internal efficiency, human resource development, and institutional reform. These competencies are expected to translate seamlessly into her new financial leadership responsibilities.

Sithembiso Zungu to Lead Group Corporate and Shared Services

To fill the vacancy left by Masuku, Mayor Morero has appointed Councillor Sithembiso Zungu as MMC for Group Corporate and Shared Services. This department plays a central role in supporting the City’s internal structures, including IT systems, HR, legal compliance, and shared administrative functions. Zungu is expected to continue the drive for modernization and performance optimization within Johannesburg’s municipal administration.

The Mayor's office emphasized that these changes are "crucial as the City seeks to strengthen financial governance, uphold fiscal discipline, and enhance revenue collection to serve its residents better.”

Strategic Realignment in Line with Turnaround Vision

The reshuffle is aligned with the Executive Mayor’s broader objective to reinforce the City’s governance capacity and accelerate the implementation of the City of Johannesburg Turnaround Plan, a multi-sectoral blueprint aimed at stabilizing municipal operations, restoring service delivery, and improving urban management.

“This dedication positions the City as a high-performing organisation that is responsive, professional, and attuned to the needs of its residents,” the Mayor’s statement read.

The Turnaround Plan prioritizes areas such as infrastructure renewal, billing efficiency, waste management, water and electricity reliability, and job creation. Strong leadership in finance and administrative services is deemed essential for its successful execution.

Reinforcing Labour Harmony and Organisational Stability

Beyond the operational imperatives, Mayor Morero’s office reiterated the importance of labour harmony and productivity in fostering a stable and effective municipal workforce. The reshuffle is seen as part of a broader strategy to restore trust in local government, ensure service continuity, and promote professionalism across departments.

“The Executive Mayor believes that the leadership, experience, and commitment to public service demonstrated by these appointees will significantly contribute to the success of the administration’s service delivery agenda,” the statement concluded.

Political Context and Governance Implications

This latest reshuffle also holds political implications within Johannesburg’s multi-party council landscape. With coalition dynamics often influencing executive appointments, the Mayor’s selections appear aimed at reinforcing internal cohesion and policy alignment within his administration.

As Johannesburg continues to grapple with mounting urban challenges—ranging from service delivery backlogs to financial strain—the performance of the newly appointed MMCs will be under close public and political scrutiny in the months ahead.

Mayor Morero’s latest appointments signal not only a consolidation of leadership but also a firm intent to reposition Johannesburg as a more efficient, accountable, and people-centric metropolis.