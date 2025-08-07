Left Menu

Ghana's Dual Leadership Amid Crisis

In the wake of a military helicopter crash that claimed the life of Ghana's Defence Minister, President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson to assume the role of Acting Defence Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Accra | Updated: 07-08-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 16:45 IST
Ghana's Dual Leadership Amid Crisis
  • Country:
  • Ghana

In a notable move following a tragic event, Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson as Acting Defence Minister. This decision comes in the aftermath of a military helicopter crash that resulted in the death of the incumbent Defence Minister.

The presidency announced this development on Thursday, marking a significant shift in the country's ministerial roles during a period of mourning and transition.

The tragic helicopter crash, which took the life of the Defence Minister, has prompted the reallocation of ministerial duties, highlighting the urgency and seriousness with which the government is addressing the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025