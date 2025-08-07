Ghana's Dual Leadership Amid Crisis
In the wake of a military helicopter crash that claimed the life of Ghana's Defence Minister, President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson to assume the role of Acting Defence Minister.
- Country:
- Ghana
In a notable move following a tragic event, Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson as Acting Defence Minister. This decision comes in the aftermath of a military helicopter crash that resulted in the death of the incumbent Defence Minister.
The presidency announced this development on Thursday, marking a significant shift in the country's ministerial roles during a period of mourning and transition.
The tragic helicopter crash, which took the life of the Defence Minister, has prompted the reallocation of ministerial duties, highlighting the urgency and seriousness with which the government is addressing the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Purpose of Operation Sindoor was to target terrorist camps, their supporters and to destroy them: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in LS.
Salute brave sons of India who displayed valour in the battlefield: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha.
India is fast becoming self-reliant in defence sector: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in RS.
India's defence exports will cross Rs 50,000 cr in 2029: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticises Opposition for asking questions about loss of assets during Operation Sindoor.