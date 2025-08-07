Ghana's Dual Leadership Amid Crisis

In a notable move following a tragic event, Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson as Acting Defence Minister. This decision comes in the aftermath of a military helicopter crash that resulted in the death of the incumbent Defence Minister.

The presidency announced this development on Thursday, marking a significant shift in the country's ministerial roles during a period of mourning and transition.

The tragic helicopter crash, which took the life of the Defence Minister, has prompted the reallocation of ministerial duties, highlighting the urgency and seriousness with which the government is addressing the incident.

