Lok Sabha Approves Manipur Appropriation Bill Amid Chaos
The Lok Sabha passed the Manipur Appropriation Bill, 2025, allowing the state to use Rs 30,969 crore for financial 2025. Passed amidst chaos, the bill includes a central allocation for rehabilitation efforts and infrastructure development. This comes as Manipur remains under President's Rule until February 2026.
The Lok Sabha has approved the Manipur Appropriation Bill, 2025, amidst controversial disruptions in the house. The decision grants Manipur the authority to withdraw and utilize Rs 30,969 crore for its financial activities in the ongoing fiscal year.
The state's fiscal management comes under scrutiny as President's Rule continues, following its imposition in February 2025. Despite opposition protests, another six-month extension of central governance was endorsed earlier this week.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during the tense session, criticized the opposition for hindering proceedings, highlighting that funds have been reserved for much-needed infrastructural and rehabilitation initiatives, as a significant portion of the budget targets capital and revenue expenditure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
