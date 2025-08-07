Lok Sabha Approves Manipur Appropriation Bill Amid Chaos

The Lok Sabha has approved the Manipur Appropriation Bill, 2025, amidst controversial disruptions in the house. The decision grants Manipur the authority to withdraw and utilize Rs 30,969 crore for its financial activities in the ongoing fiscal year.

The state's fiscal management comes under scrutiny as President's Rule continues, following its imposition in February 2025. Despite opposition protests, another six-month extension of central governance was endorsed earlier this week.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during the tense session, criticized the opposition for hindering proceedings, highlighting that funds have been reserved for much-needed infrastructural and rehabilitation initiatives, as a significant portion of the budget targets capital and revenue expenditure.

