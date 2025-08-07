Left Menu

Notorious Duo Arrested: The Gold Chain Snatchers of Delhi

Two habitual offenders, Danish and Ashish Taneja, were arrested for snatching a gold chain from a senior citizen in southwest Delhi. Investigations revealed their involvement in multiple crimes across several regions. Authorities recovered stolen gold chains and motorcycles, unveiling Danish's gang involvement and extensive criminal record.

Notorious Duo Arrested: The Gold Chain Snatchers of Delhi
In a significant breakthrough, two notorious criminals were arrested for a daring gold-chain snatching incident in southwest Delhi, officials announced on Thursday. The habitual offenders had multiple cases against them, shedding light on their extensive criminal backgrounds.

The crime involved the robbery of a senior citizen lady doctor, who was targeted in broad daylight near Green Field School. The swift police action led to the recovery of six gold chains, including the one stolen from the doctor, and motorcycles used in the crimes.

The accused, identified as Danish alias Chintu and Ashish Taneja alias Bhatija, were detained following an exhaustive analysis of over 500 CCTV cameras across a vast area. The duo's criminal history and calculated methods of operation highlight their role in a broader network of criminal activities, including an alleged extortion racket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

