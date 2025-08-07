Boundary Battle: Villages Clash in Odisha

A boundary dispute between residents of Ostapur and Kotapalla villages in Odisha's Khurda district escalated, resulting in injuries and damage to property. The conflict erupted after a discussion about installing village signboards along the roadside.

Following heated exchanges, tensions boiled over into violence, involving stone-pelting that led to damage to nearby shops and injuries to two individuals. The authorities swiftly responded by imposing Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita in the area to restore order.

Khurdha sub-collector, Kishore Panda, assured that the situation is now under control, with increased police presence to prevent further unrest. As a precautionary measure, all shops in the affected area are closed, and the local school has been shut for two days.

(With inputs from agencies.)