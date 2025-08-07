Left Menu

Trump Administration's Strategy to Alter Global Drug Pricing

The Trump administration is discussing with drugmakers ways to increase medicine prices in Europe and beyond to lower U.S. costs. The approach involves supporting international negotiations through a 'most favored nation' pricing model. This priority aims to address the high prescription drug costs in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 20:39 IST
Trump Administration's Strategy to Alter Global Drug Pricing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is proactively engaging with pharmaceutical companies to explore strategies to increase the cost of medicines in Europe and other regions, aiming to reduce the soaring drug expenses within the United States. A White House official and three industry sources revealed this strategic push.

The U.S. is in ongoing trade discussions and negotiating tariffs in the pharmaceutical domain. Administration officials have been consulting with drug companies to consider tactics for price hikes overseas while avoiding cuts in research and development budgets.

Despite potential hurdles, the discussions are guided by the 'most favored nation' pricing concept, seeking international parity in drug prices to alleviate U.S. consumer burdens. U.S. policymakers are pressuring to align drug pricing with equitable global standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025