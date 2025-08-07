Left Menu

Bhubaneswar Man Arrested for Harassing Teenage Girl

A 33-year-old man in Bhubaneswar has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl, whom he had been in a relationship with. The victim filed a complaint, citing months of harassment and intimidation. The man threatened to misuse private photos, police said.

A 33-year-old man was taken into police custody in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, accused of sexually harassing and threatening a teenage girl. The alleged victim, a 17-year-old, filed a formal complaint at Kharavelnagar police station, stating harassment over several months.

According to the complaint, the man had been intimidating the minor via phone calls. The relationship between the two had ended, but the accused continued to press for its revival against the girl's wishes. This pressure involved threats to misuse private photos.

Authorities at Kharavelnagar police station confirmed the man's arrest, detailing his persistent stalking and threats. Previously, attempts to apprehend him had been thwarted due to his evasion of law enforcement. The man was finally arrested in the Satyanagar area as he attempted to meet the victim.

