Telangana's Crackdown on Interstate Ganja Supply Chain Unveils Medical Student Involvement

The Telangana anti-narcotics task force apprehended two significant ganja suppliers, uncovering a supply chain involving 26 medical students and numerous local consumers. Spanning multiple states, the bust revealed transactions worth Rs 1.5 crore, leading to the arrest of the interstate female supplier and subsequent de-addiction measures for implicated students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-08-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 20:58 IST
The Telangana government's dedicated anti-narcotics task force has effectively dismantled a significant ganja supply network, arresting two suppliers, including an interstate female drug peddler. This operation exposed a troubling link to over 80 consumers, notably involving 26 medical students from a private medical college near Hyderabad.

Acting decisively on reliable information, the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) made a breakthrough on August 1 with the arrest of a 23-year-old male suspect, confiscating 2 kg of ganja. Investigations revealed his acquisition of cannabis from a woman based in Karnataka's Bidar district for redistribution in Hyderabad from August 2024 to August 2025.

The female supplier, arrested on August 5 with 4 kg of ganja, has been active in drug trafficking since 2010, sourcing largely from Maharashtra and Bidar. Her bank records show suspicious transactions amounting to Rs 1.5 crore, with authorities also noting Rs 26 lakh linked to 51 Hyderabad peddlers. Test results led to identifying 84 consumers and de-addiction interventions for implicated students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

