Ministry Hosts High-Level Session to Accelerate Mining Sector Reforms

In a major push to revitalize India’s mining sector and position it as a key driver of economic growth, the Ministry of Coal and Mines convened a high-level Brainstorming Session on Reforms in the Mining Sector in New Delhi. The session was chaired by Union Minister Shri G. Kishan Reddy and Minister of State Shri Satish Chandra Dubey, with the active participation of Secretary (Mines) Shri V.L. Kantha Rao and senior officials from the Ministry.

The event marked a proactive step by the government to engage directly with industry leaders, mining companies, and other key stakeholders to deliberate on a comprehensive suite of reforms needed to unlock the sector’s full potential, drive investments, and align mining with the broader national goals of Viksit Bharat@2047 and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

A Collaborative Platform for Industry-Government Dialogue

The session drew participation from more than 45 senior executives representing the country’s top mining and metals firms, including Tata Steel, JSW, Vedanta, Adani, Hindalco, and others. These stakeholders brought diverse perspectives and deep industry expertise to the table, creating a vibrant forum for exchanging ideas, sharing best practices, and identifying policy gaps.

Industry representatives put forth practical insights and recommendations on a range of issues critical to the sector’s future, including:

Mineral exploration and survey advancements

Streamlining auction processes for mining leases and blocks

Accelerating clearances and approval mechanisms

Enhancing logistics and transport infrastructure

Adopting and incentivizing sustainable and responsible mining practices

The open dialogue provided the Ministry with valuable feedback on existing bottlenecks and actionable suggestions to simplify, modernize, and digitize key regulatory and operational processes.

Focus on Reform, Innovation, and Transparency

Addressing the participants, Minister G. Kishan Reddy reiterated the government’s commitment to transforming the mining landscape in line with the aspirations of a developed India by 2047. He emphasized that regulatory, structural, and operational reforms are essential for making India a global hub for responsible, competitive, and technology-driven mining.

Minister of State Satish Chandra Dubey echoed these sentiments, underlining the importance of continuous engagement with industry and the need to shape policies that are responsive to changing market realities and technological advancements.

The Ministry responded to industry queries and committed to closely examining all feedback received during the session, with a view to:

Reducing procedural delays and red tape

Enhancing the transparency and predictability of mineral auctions

Promoting investor confidence and ease of doing business

Accelerating the adoption of clean technologies and best practices in environmental stewardship

Building on Reform Momentum

This latest brainstorming session builds on a series of reforms initiated since the introduction of the mineral auction regime in 2015—a move that has already brought increased transparency and market orientation to mineral resource allocation. However, with the ambitious goals of Viksit Bharat@2047 and Aatmanirbhar Bharat on the horizon, the Ministry recognizes the need for even more robust, agile, and forward-looking policies.

The Ministry’s leadership stressed that a transparent, investor-friendly, and innovation-driven mining ecosystem is vital for meeting the demands of India’s rapidly growing economy and its critical sectors, including steel, energy, infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing.

Commitment to Sustainable and Inclusive Growth

In addition to unlocking mineral wealth, the government reaffirmed its focus on sustainable mining practices, community engagement, and environmental safeguards to ensure that sectoral growth does not come at the expense of social or ecological well-being. The Ministry pledged to continue collaborating with both public and private stakeholders to strike the right balance between growth, sustainability, and responsible resource management.

Looking Ahead

The insights and recommendations gathered from the brainstorming session will directly inform the next wave of policy interventions and operational improvements. The Ministry of Coal and Mines is expected to soon release further guidelines and frameworks to simplify approvals, foster innovation, and boost investor confidence—setting the stage for India’s mining sector to emerge as a global leader in the decades to come.