Arrests Made in Heroin Bust Linking Delhi and Bareilly: The Criminal Web Unraveled

In a significant bust, Delhi police arrested two men linked to a heroin supply chain stretching from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly to the capital region. The arrests, made on Thursday, involved the seizure of heroin worth over Rs 3 crore.

The individuals, identified as Sushil Arora from Delhi and Shakti alias Wasi from Bareilly, were apprehended in separate raids. Arora, previously labeled as a 'bad character' at Ranhola, was caught at a rented accommodation in Jai Vihar with 292 grams of heroin and Rs 3 lakh cash. Meanwhile, Shakti was arrested with 300 grams of heroin from his Bareilly residence.

Arora's ties to the drug trade trace back to connections made while serving time for robbery. Shakti's criminal path began during his troubled youth, leading to involvement in narcotics distribution. Both are now under investigation by police, keen to dismantle an extensive drug syndicate.

