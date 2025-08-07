Punjab's Pioneering Prisoner Release for Rehabilitation

The Punjab government has embarked on a novel step by granting the early release of 108 prisoners serving life sentences, a move indicative of its commitment to reform and rehabilitation. These inmates, recognized for their exemplary behavior, are to be reintegrated into society as part of a progressive justice strategy.

Speaking on this development, Punjab Jail Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar emphasized the state's dedication to a justice system that extends beyond mere punishment. The initiative underscores efforts to provide individuals with a second chance, contingent upon their conduct and compliance with set criteria for release.

Additionally, the state has installed nearly 800 calling systems in jails. This measure, alongside free calling facilities allowing prisoners to maintain familial and legal contacts, fortifies the government's humane approach by curbing illicit phone usage and promoting communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)