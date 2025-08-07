Left Menu

Court Imposes 20-Year Sentence Balancing Deterrence and Reform

A Delhi court sentenced a man to 20 years for raping his stepdaughter, citing the need to balance crime deterrence and convict reformation. The court considered the offence's nature, the victim's condition, and the convict's behavior. The minor survivor received Rs 10.5 lakh compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 21:13 IST
Court Imposes 20-Year Sentence Balancing Deterrence and Reform
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his teenage stepdaughter, emphasizing the need to balance deterrence and reformation of the convict.

Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge Ankit Mehta addressed both aggravating and mitigating factors in determining the sentence. The man was convicted of rape under the Indian Penal Code and aggravated penetrative assault under the POCSO Act.

The court awarded the minor survivor Rs 10.5 lakh in compensation, stressing that sentencing should consider the severity of the offence and the convict's intentions. The judgment underlined the absence of a rigid formula for sentencing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025