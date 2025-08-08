U.N. Probes Mysterious Disappearance of Deported Syrian Man

The United Nations Committee on Enforced Disappearances has commenced an investigation into the whereabouts of a Syrian national deported by Austria in early July. The man has been out of touch with both his legal team and family since the deportation, raising significant concerns about his safety and condition.

In a letter dated August 6 seen by Reuters, the U.N. committee urged Austria to engage diplomatically with Syrian authorities to verify the man's status and to secure assurances for his safety and humane treatment. This 32-year-old individual was the first Syrian expelled from the European Union since the December fall of President Bashar al-Assad, allowing rebels to assume power.

The deportation has stirred anxiety among rights groups, who fear it could set a perilous precedent given the continued violence in Syria despite political changes. Lawyers and family of the man in Austria have reported an inability to contact him, spotlighting the unpredictable and volatile situation in Syria.

