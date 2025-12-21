Austria Mourns the Loss of Art Icon Arnulf Rainer
Acclaimed Austrian artist Arnulf Rainer, known for his abstract 'overpainting' technique, has passed away at 96. A pivotal figure in postwar Austrian art, Rainer's provocative works are celebrated worldwide in leading museums, marking him a significant proponent of the Art Informel movement.
Austrian artist Arnulf Rainer, renowned for his innovative approach to abstract art, has died at the age of 96, according to the Austrian news agency APA, reported on Sunday. Rainer was a leading figure in Austria's postwar art scene and a pioneer of Art Informel.
Initially influenced by surrealism, Rainer became best known for his 'overpainting' technique starting in the 1950s. This unique method involved him painting over existing artworks, including many of his self-portraits.
Rainer's works have been displayed in major art museums globally. Austrian state broadcaster ORF confirmed that the artist passed away on Thursday.