High Court Allows Power Department Employees to Claim Salaries Amid Tech Glitch

The Allahabad High Court has permitted state power department employees to claim their salaries despite internet glitches affecting biometric attendance. Employees must prove they worked during June to receive payment. This ruling follows a plea regarding salary stoppage due to unmarked attendance via the Urja Janshakti App.

The Allahabad High Court has intervened in a dispute involving power department employees unable to mark their attendance due to internet issues. The court, responding to a plea by Satyanarayan Upadhyay and others, highlighted that employees could appeal to authorities or provide proof of attendance to claim their salaries.

Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery addressed the plea focusing on the use of the Urja Janshakti App, where employees were unable to mark their attendance, risking salary stoppage. The court noted that such grievances were invalid without prior communication to the relevant authorities during June.

The decision mandates that if employees demonstrate they worked during June 2025, withheld salaries should be released. However, the ruling does not exempt them from using the app for biometric attendance, which was enforced from September 2024. Internet connectivity issues must be reported promptly to authorities for resolution.

