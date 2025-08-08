Left Menu

Fugitive Nabbed in Attempted Murder Case

Yuvraj, a 28-year-old suspect in an attempted murder case, was arrested in Old Seemapuri. He had been evading arrest since December 23 last year after allegedly stabbing a man in a property dispute. Despite changing locations frequently, he was finally caught through police surveillance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 18:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police arrested Yuvraj, who had been absconding in an attempted murder case, from Old Seemapuri. The arrest comes after nearly a year of evasion following a stabbing incident linked to a property dispute in December of last year.

Police sources reveal that the case against Yuvraj and his associates, Faisal and Chetan, was complicated by his continued evasion. Despite a non-bailable warrant, Yuvraj managed to avoid capture for months by frequently changing his location.

Efforts to trace Yuvraj intensified with the activation of local informers and enhanced surveillance. These measures successfully led to his capture, though investigations continue to find his remaining accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

