Rising Threats to Jewish and Israeli Communities in UAE Alerted

The United States mission in the United Arab Emirates has communicated about potential threats targeting Jewish and Israeli communities residing in the UAE.

As of July 31, Israel's National Security Headquarters has heightened its travel warning for the Gulf country. The notice states that various terrorist organizations are increasingly active, with rising efforts to target Israel-related interests in the region.

The alert urges heightened vigilance among Israelis and residents of Jewish communities in the UAE, advising caution and awareness of their surroundings amid these escalated security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)