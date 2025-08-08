Tragic Consequence: Witchcraft Suspicion Leads to Murder in Odisha
Nine individuals have been arrested for the suspected murder of a village quack, Karunakar Dalai, in Odisha's Gajapati district, after accusations of witchcraft. The incident was brought to light by a complaint from the victim's sister-in-law. Investigation reveals previous cases of similar accusations.
Nine individuals have been detained in connection with the murder of a local quack in Gajapati district, Odisha, over accusations of witchcraft, authorities announced on Friday.
The murder victim, identified as Karunakar Dalai, was allegedly beaten to death by villagers at Kusumpur, under Mohana police jurisdiction, before his body was buried in a nearby forest on July 28.
The case surfaced after a complaint was lodged by Dalai's sister-in-law, leading to the discovery of the body, which was sent for an autopsy. Investigations are still ongoing to capture additional suspects.
