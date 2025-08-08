Left Menu

Tragic Consequence: Witchcraft Suspicion Leads to Murder in Odisha

Nine individuals have been arrested for the suspected murder of a village quack, Karunakar Dalai, in Odisha's Gajapati district, after accusations of witchcraft. The incident was brought to light by a complaint from the victim's sister-in-law. Investigation reveals previous cases of similar accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:14 IST
Tragic Consequence: Witchcraft Suspicion Leads to Murder in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

Nine individuals have been detained in connection with the murder of a local quack in Gajapati district, Odisha, over accusations of witchcraft, authorities announced on Friday.

The murder victim, identified as Karunakar Dalai, was allegedly beaten to death by villagers at Kusumpur, under Mohana police jurisdiction, before his body was buried in a nearby forest on July 28.

The case surfaced after a complaint was lodged by Dalai's sister-in-law, leading to the discovery of the body, which was sent for an autopsy. Investigations are still ongoing to capture additional suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025