Lt. Gen P K Mishra Fortifies LoC Defense Strategies

Lieutenant General P K Mishra of the Army's White Knight Corps is strengthening defense strategies along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. His visit to forward areas aims to ensure operational dominance and improve troop readiness ahead of Independence Day, reinforcing vigilance against potential threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to fortify defensive strategies, Lieutenant General P K Mishra, leading the Army's White Knight Corps, emphasized robust surveillance measures along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. His focus remains on safeguarding territorial integrity and maintaining high operational readiness.

On Friday, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) reviewed the security landscape in the Rajouri district. This comes as part of his broader initiative to assess and boost the preparatory measures of troops ahead of the upcoming Independence Day.

Lt Gen Mishra's recent inspections covered critical areas such as Doda, Kishtwar, and Poonch. These visits aim to ensure effective integrated threat response, countering any adversarial plans with heightened vigilance and strategic preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

