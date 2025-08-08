Major Drug Bust Nets Five Arrests and Rs 10 Crore in Mephedrone

In a significant crackdown on the drug trade, police have arrested five individuals, including a Nigerian national, across Mumbai in connection with four separate drug cases. The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) seized mephedrone valued at over Rs 10 crore, officials revealed on Friday.

The ANC conducted these operations over the past 11 days in Malad, Dadar, Jogeshwari, and Dongri areas of Mumbai, as well as in Navi Mumbai. A man was apprehended by Ghatkopar ANC officials in Jogeshwari on July 28, carrying 504 grams of mephedrone, authorities reported.

Further investigations led to the arrest of an additional suspect with 1.02 kg of the synthetic stimulant, valued at Rs 2.55 crore. The ANC's Bandra unit conducted a raid on a drug peddler's residence, seizing mephedrone worth Rs 1.91 crore. Meanwhile, the Worli unit arrested a Dadar resident with contraband valued at Rs 1.72 crore. Police officials also apprehended a Nigerian national in Navi Mumbai, seizing 1.02 kg of the MD drug, amounting to a total seizure of Rs 3.89 crore.