Left Menu

Major Drug Bust Nets Five Arrests and Rs 10 Crore in Mephedrone

Five individuals, including a Nigerian national, have been arrested in Mumbai for their involvement in drug trafficking cases. The Anti-Narcotics Cell seized mephedrone worth over Rs 10 crore during operations in Malad, Dadar, Jogeshwari, Dongri, and Navi Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:48 IST
Major Drug Bust Nets Five Arrests and Rs 10 Crore in Mephedrone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on the drug trade, police have arrested five individuals, including a Nigerian national, across Mumbai in connection with four separate drug cases. The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) seized mephedrone valued at over Rs 10 crore, officials revealed on Friday.

The ANC conducted these operations over the past 11 days in Malad, Dadar, Jogeshwari, and Dongri areas of Mumbai, as well as in Navi Mumbai. A man was apprehended by Ghatkopar ANC officials in Jogeshwari on July 28, carrying 504 grams of mephedrone, authorities reported.

Further investigations led to the arrest of an additional suspect with 1.02 kg of the synthetic stimulant, valued at Rs 2.55 crore. The ANC's Bandra unit conducted a raid on a drug peddler's residence, seizing mephedrone worth Rs 1.91 crore. Meanwhile, the Worli unit arrested a Dadar resident with contraband valued at Rs 1.72 crore. Police officials also apprehended a Nigerian national in Navi Mumbai, seizing 1.02 kg of the MD drug, amounting to a total seizure of Rs 3.89 crore.

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025