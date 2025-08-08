Left Menu

Christian Nuns and Priests Rescued Amidst Forced Conversion Scare in Odisha

A group of Christian nuns and priests was rescued by the Odisha Police after locals in Balasore district halted their vehicles over suspicion of forced conversion. No harm was done to them, and no complaints were filed. The Catholic Bishops Conference condemned the incident, urging government action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:55 IST
Christian Nuns and Priests Rescued Amidst Forced Conversion Scare in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tense standoff in Odisha's Balasore district was resolved when local police intervened to rescue Christian nuns and priests suspected by residents of conducting forced religious conversions. The group, traveling back from Gangadhar village, faced harassment from locals during their journey.

Basta Police Station's inspector-in-charge, Ranjit Sahu, confirmed the rescue, noting that the religious figures were unharmed and did not file any complaints. The locals dispersed after understanding the group's intent was not conversion but to attend a memorial service.

The Catholic Bishops Conference of India condemned the incident and called on the central and state governments to act against attacks on Christian minorities. They urged authorities to curtail actions by fringe groups responsible for such incidents.

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025