Christian Nuns and Priests Rescued Amidst Forced Conversion Scare in Odisha

A tense standoff in Odisha's Balasore district was resolved when local police intervened to rescue Christian nuns and priests suspected by residents of conducting forced religious conversions. The group, traveling back from Gangadhar village, faced harassment from locals during their journey.

Basta Police Station's inspector-in-charge, Ranjit Sahu, confirmed the rescue, noting that the religious figures were unharmed and did not file any complaints. The locals dispersed after understanding the group's intent was not conversion but to attend a memorial service.

The Catholic Bishops Conference of India condemned the incident and called on the central and state governments to act against attacks on Christian minorities. They urged authorities to curtail actions by fringe groups responsible for such incidents.