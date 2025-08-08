Phone-Tapping Scandal: Union Minister Calls for CBI Probe

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Friday, appeared before the SIT as a witness in the sprawling illegal phone-tapping case in Telangana. He advocated for an investigation transfer to the CBI.

Addressing reporters, Sanjay Kumar expressed his shock over the details revealed by SIT officials. He accused former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of orchestrating phone surveillance, likening the procedure to Maoist activity monitoring, and cited safety concerns about the probe.

There was no immediate response from the BRS to Sanjay Kumar's allegations. As the political landscape thickens with accusations of conspiracy against Congress, the call for a deeper investigation grows louder.