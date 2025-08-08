Left Menu

EU Criticizes Israel's Gaza City Takeover

EU Council President Antonio Costa criticized Israel's decision to take over Gaza City, stating it violates agreements with the EU and undermines international law and universal values. The Council will assess the impacts on EU-Israel relations as Costa urged Israel to reconsider its actions.

In a bold statement, EU Council President Antonio Costa slammed Israel's move to take over Gaza City, declaring it could have serious ramifications for EU-Israel relations.

Costa emphasized that the decision violates a prior agreement with the EU and poses threats to established international laws and universal principles.

The European Council, representing EU member states, plans to assess the implications of this move as Costa calls on Israel to revisit its stance.

