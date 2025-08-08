Iraqi Naval Forces Crack Down on Fuel Smuggling in Gulf Waters

Iraq's navy has taken decisive action against fuel smuggling by detaining the Liberian-flagged oil tanker, Liliana, in its territorial waters. The crackdown reflects increased vigilance against smugglers, as such seizures have been infrequent until recently.

Sources revealed that Liliana was carrying 93,000 metric tons of fuel oil when intercepted 26 nautical miles from Iraq's coast near Basra's oil terminal. Reuters footage captured Iraqi military personnel boarding the ship, questioning its crew, and checking their documents.

Iraqi authorities, having launched a broader inspection operation, emphasized their commitment to detain any vessels involved in illegal activities. The ship's fate awaits judicial proceedings to determine its connection to smuggling operations.

