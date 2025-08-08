Justice Abhay Oka Calls for Re-evaluation of Collegium System

Retired Supreme Court Justice Abhay Oka raised concerns about the existing collegium system for appointing judges, asserting the necessity for an improved framework at a recent event.

Justice Oka addressed the intrinsic flaws present within the judiciary and executive, emphasizing that these imperfections necessitate evolving a superior system for judicial appointments. He also criticized government delays in the process, particularly the non-implementation of judgments allowing for government reconsideration of collegium recommendations.

Highlighting the significance of freedom of expression, Justice Oka remarked on the judiciary's role in merely upholding the law and fundamental rights. Meanwhile, he noted the media's capacity to influence public opinion. He also touched upon environmental issues, discussing the interference of politicians with court decisions and urging both the media and judiciary to enhance their efforts in environmental protection.

