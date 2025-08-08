Left Menu

Delhi's New Policy to Tackle Stray Animal Crisis

Delhi's government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is formulating a new policy to address the escalating issue of stray animals in the city. Allegations of false sterilization data highlight the severity of the problem. Consultations involve former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi and various NGOs.

Delhi's New Policy to Tackle Stray Animal Crisis
The Delhi government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is devising a new policy aimed at tackling the increasing problem of stray animals in the capital. Development Minister Kapil Mishra revealed that consultations are being held to ensure a balanced approach benefiting both animals and residents.

Mishra cited allegations of misleading sterilization data as a contributing factor to the stray animal crisis. He stated, 'If the numbers were accurate, the issue wouldn't be severe.' The government held discussions with former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi and animal welfare NGOs to address policy gaps and implementation challenges.

The inadequacy of sterilization centers has been noted, prompting the government to explore effective models nationally and globally. The Supreme Court's recent concern over rising dog bite cases, leading to rabies, underscores the urgency of the issue. The government aims to launch a comprehensive mission for animal welfare and public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

