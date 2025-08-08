Punjab Enhances Security with Statewide Railway Stations Sweep

In a strategic move to bolster security measures ahead of Independence Day, Punjab police executed a comprehensive cordon and search operation at railway stations across the state.

Under the orders of Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, the operation unfolded simultaneously in 28 police districts from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., marking a concerted effort as part of ongoing special operations.

Over 151 railway stations witnessed thorough checks, involving the deployment of senior-ranked officers overseeing the process. The Special Director General of Police (law and order), Arpit Shukla, monitored the operation closely, resulting in the detention of at least 72 individuals for further questioning.

