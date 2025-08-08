Pune Enhances Security Framework: Five New Police Stations Introduced

In a significant boost to Pune's security infrastructure, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared the establishment of five new police stations and the addition of 1,000 personnel. This announcement comes as part of a broader initiative to address growing law and order challenges in the expanding city. The new infrastructure will feature specialized narcotics and forensic units.

These stations are slated for Lohegaon, Laxminagar, Narhe, Manjri, and Yeolewadi, marking the first instance in Maharashtra of simultaneous multi-station approval for a city. The decision underscores Pune's burgeoning industrial and educational status, necessitating a fortified security network.

Enhancements also include a city-wide CCTV control center utilizing AI-based analytics for traffic and crime data, primarily focusing on previously isolated areas like hills and mountain roads. Additionally, an Integrated Traffic Management System aimed at alleviating congestion will soon be implemented.

