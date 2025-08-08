DGP Ashok Tewari Reviews Security Ahead of Himachal Vidhan Sabha Session
Himachal Pradesh DGP Ashok Tewari reviewed security arrangements at Vidhan Sabha for the monsoon session starting on August 18. The police focused on assessing security protocols and collaborating with other agencies to ensure safety. Tewari emphasized maintaining order and safety for all participants.
In preparation for the forthcoming monsoon session, scheduled to commence on August 18, Himachal Pradesh's Director General of Police, Ashok Tewari, has undertaken a comprehensive evaluation of the security setups at the Vidhan Sabha premises.
The DGP's visit targeted ensuring that all necessary precautions are firmly in place to secure the session against any disruptions, as confirmed by an issued statement.
Senior officers supervised police teams as they scrutinized the premises, re-evaluated existing security measures, and interacted with key personnel to identify and address potential vulnerabilities. Tewari underscored the significance of preserving law and order and instructed officers to ensure the safety of MLAs, dignitaries, and the public.
