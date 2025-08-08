Court Criticizes Defense Tactics in Lalu Prasad Yadav's Land-for-Jobs Scandal

A Delhi court has rebuked a counsel's conduct during the ongoing trial of the alleged land-for-jobs scam involving former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and other accused. The court labeled the insistence as a potential delay tactic, raising questions about the authenticity of the claims made by the defense.

Presiding over the trial, Special Judge Vishal Gogne expressed concern regarding the demand to treat a letter sent by an accused school principal as a confessional statement before all accused arguments were concluded. The judge deemed the action as strategically premature.

The court, hearing the day-to-day arguments from 103 accused in total, reiterated its commitment to unbiased proceedings. Emphasizing objectivity, it allowed the accused principal a final opportunity to present arguments on August 11, while scrutinizing the validity of claims surrounding document admissibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)