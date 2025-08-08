Court Criticizes Defense Tactics in Lalu Prasad Yadav's Land-for-Jobs Scandal
A Delhi court criticized a defense counsel's insistence on resolving an application as a delay tactic in the land-for-jobs scam trial involving Lalu Prasad Yadav and 102 others. The judge expressed concern over the counsel's demand for prematurely addressing an alleged confessional statement linked to an accused school principal.
A Delhi court has rebuked a counsel's conduct during the ongoing trial of the alleged land-for-jobs scam involving former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and other accused. The court labeled the insistence as a potential delay tactic, raising questions about the authenticity of the claims made by the defense.
Presiding over the trial, Special Judge Vishal Gogne expressed concern regarding the demand to treat a letter sent by an accused school principal as a confessional statement before all accused arguments were concluded. The judge deemed the action as strategically premature.
The court, hearing the day-to-day arguments from 103 accused in total, reiterated its commitment to unbiased proceedings. Emphasizing objectivity, it allowed the accused principal a final opportunity to present arguments on August 11, while scrutinizing the validity of claims surrounding document admissibility.
