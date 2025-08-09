Left Menu

FAA Faces Scrutiny Over Airspace Management Failures

The U.S. agency investigates the FAA's airspace management after a January collision involving an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter. Criticism arises over ignoring safety risks and allowing military exemptions. The crash, near Reagan Washington National Airport, is the deadliest U.S. air disaster in 20 years.

09-08-2025
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is under intense scrutiny following a disastrous January 29 collision between an American Airlines regional jet and an Army helicopter, killing 67. The Transportation Department's Office of Inspector General has launched an investigation into how airspace is managed at Reagan Washington National Airport.

The FAA, criticized by lawmakers and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), allegedly ignored warnings of safety risks and near-miss incidents prior to the crash, the most deadly in over two decades. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy highlighted systemic issues within the FAA, emphasizing the need for decisive action.

Following a separate close call in May, the FAA has suspended Army helicopter flights around the Pentagon. Recent legislative efforts aim to mandate the use of ADS-B tracking technology for military helicopters near civilian planes. U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell and others are demanding accountability for repeated safety lapses.

