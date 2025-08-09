Left Menu

Tragic Demise of MCD Employee After Ashok Nagar Incident

A 55-year-old MCD employee, Rishipal, died after causing a disturbance in Ashok Nagar while intoxicated. Following his detention at a police station, he was sent home and later declared dead at GTB Hospital. An investigation into the circumstances of his death is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 00:32 IST
Tragic Demise of MCD Employee After Ashok Nagar Incident
  • Country:
  • India

An MCD employee, identified as 55-year-old Rishipal, tragically died hours after an incident in Ashok Nagar. On Thursday, Rishipal was reportedly creating a disturbance near Hanuman Mandir while intoxicated, leading to his arrest and transport to the Jyoti Nagar police station.

Rishipal was kept at the station under CCTV surveillance, and eventually, his brother took him home. Unfortunately, he was later declared dead at GTB Hospital. His death has prompted a police investigation, and an autopsy was performed by a medical board to determine the cause.

Authorities received a PCR call about the ruckus, swiftly bringing in MCD staff to manage the situation. The incident has raised questions about the handling and care of individuals in police custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025