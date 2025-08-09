Tragic Demise of MCD Employee After Ashok Nagar Incident
A 55-year-old MCD employee, Rishipal, died after causing a disturbance in Ashok Nagar while intoxicated. Following his detention at a police station, he was sent home and later declared dead at GTB Hospital. An investigation into the circumstances of his death is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
An MCD employee, identified as 55-year-old Rishipal, tragically died hours after an incident in Ashok Nagar. On Thursday, Rishipal was reportedly creating a disturbance near Hanuman Mandir while intoxicated, leading to his arrest and transport to the Jyoti Nagar police station.
Rishipal was kept at the station under CCTV surveillance, and eventually, his brother took him home. Unfortunately, he was later declared dead at GTB Hospital. His death has prompted a police investigation, and an autopsy was performed by a medical board to determine the cause.
Authorities received a PCR call about the ruckus, swiftly bringing in MCD staff to manage the situation. The incident has raised questions about the handling and care of individuals in police custody.
(With inputs from agencies.)
