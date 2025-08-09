Left Menu

Ladakh's Hunger Strike: A Cry for Statehood and Autonomy

A three-day hunger strike has been initiated by the Kargil Democratic Alliance and Lex Apex Body in Ladakh, demanding statehood, Sixth Schedule inclusion, separate Lok Sabha seats, and a public service commission. This comes amid frustration over delayed talks with the central government.

Proponents of Ladakh's autonomy commenced a three-day hunger strike on Saturday, advocating for statehood and constitutional recognition under the Sixth Schedule. Organized by the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and Lex Apex Body (LAB), the strike underscores growing discontent over stalled negotiations with the central government.

The groups have consistently lobbied for these demands over the past five years, engaging in multiple discussions with the Ministry of Home Affairs. Despite assurances, key conversations on their core issues remain unfulfilled, prompting this latest peaceful protest.

Key figures, including KDA's Co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai, voiced concerns over the perceived delay, urging the government to initiate promised dialogues. The protest signals a broader readiness for action across Ladakh, should their calls continue to go unheard.

