Tragedy at CDC: Deadly Shooting Jolts Atlanta's Public Health Hub

A gunman opened fire outside the CDC headquarters in Atlanta, killing officer David Rose. The motive remains unknown, and the shooter was found dead soon after. The attack prompted a massive law enforcement response and left bullet marks across several buildings, although no CDC staff were injured.

A gunman opened fire at the CDC headquarters in Atlanta, causing widespread panic and leaving bullet marks across the campus, authorities reported. Tragically, Officer David Rose was killed in the attack. The shooter was found dead in a nearby building, but the motive remains unknown.

The attack spurred an enormous law enforcement response to the scene near Emory University, one of the nation's leading public health institutions. Despite the damage to multiple CDC buildings, no employees or visiting individuals were harmed. Law enforcement officials continue to investigate the incident and the shooter's intentions.

In a statement, CDC Director Susan Monarez expressed gratitude to the responders and offered condolences to Officer Rose's family. The devastating event has left the community in mourning, while officials consider security improvements to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

