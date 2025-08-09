Left Menu

Indian Air Force Shoots Down Pakistani Jets Amid Escalating Tensions

India's air force announced it shot down six Pakistani military aircraft during May clashes, marking a major military confrontation. The Indian Air Chief cited the use of the S-400 missile system and electronic tracking data to confirm these strikes. Pakistan denies these claims and has made contrary assertions.

Updated: 09-08-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 14:23 IST
Indian Air Force Shoots Down Pakistani Jets Amid Escalating Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant military development, India's Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh announced that during May skirmishes, the Indian Air Force successfully downed five Pakistani fighter jets and an additional surveillance aircraft. The statement, made at an event in Bengaluru, reflects rising tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

The strikes, reportedly confirmed by electronic tracking data, involved India's Russian-equipped S-400 missile system. Chief Marshal Singh highlighted the distance of 300 km at which the large aircraft was taken down, describing it as the largest surface-to-air military success recorded to date.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's military has yet to formally respond to these claims, maintaining they did not lose any aircraft during this period. This statement adds to the complex narrative of May's hostilities, where competing claims of aircraft losses were a focal point.

(With inputs from agencies.)

