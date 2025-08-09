Indian Air Force Shoots Down Pakistani Jets Amid Escalating Tensions

In a significant military development, India's Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh announced that during May skirmishes, the Indian Air Force successfully downed five Pakistani fighter jets and an additional surveillance aircraft. The statement, made at an event in Bengaluru, reflects rising tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

The strikes, reportedly confirmed by electronic tracking data, involved India's Russian-equipped S-400 missile system. Chief Marshal Singh highlighted the distance of 300 km at which the large aircraft was taken down, describing it as the largest surface-to-air military success recorded to date.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's military has yet to formally respond to these claims, maintaining they did not lose any aircraft during this period. This statement adds to the complex narrative of May's hostilities, where competing claims of aircraft losses were a focal point.

(With inputs from agencies.)