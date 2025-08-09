Left Menu

Syrian-Military Integration Talks Collapse Amid Tensions

Syria has declined to participate in upcoming meetings with the Kurdish-led SDF in Paris, putting an integration deal in jeopardy. The agreement aimed at unifying the SDF with Syria’s state institutions faces challenges due to disputes over military integration and constitutional declarations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 14:23 IST
The Syrian government has announced it will not attend planned meetings in Paris with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), casting uncertainty over an integration agreement signed in March. This deal was intended to bring SDF forces into Syria's state institutions following years of division due to ongoing conflict.

The March agreement envisaged reintegration of a significant portion of Syria, held by the SDF, into state governance under Damascus, though specific military integration methods remain contentious. The SDF seeks to join as a cohesive group while Damascus prefers individuals, leading to friction and refusal to negotiate with groups echoing past regime revival.

Following a critique from a forum held by the Kurdish administration, Syrian officials accused the SDF of separatism and undermining March's agreement. The forum criticized a recent constitutional declaration and urged more inclusive governance. As tensions mount, the Syrian government opposed any foreign intervention endorsements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

