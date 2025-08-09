Left Menu

Punjab Launches 'Baaz Akh': A New Front Against Drone Smuggling

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alongside AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, launched 'Baaz Akh,' an anti-drone system, to combat weapons and drug smuggling from Pakistan. The system, first of its kind in India, will intercept and neutralize drones across Punjab's border districts, reinforcing the state's anti-drug initiatives.

Updated: 09-08-2025 15:55 IST
  • India

In a significant move to bolster border security, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, with AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, unveiled the 'Baaz Akh' anti-drone system. This initiative aims to counteract the smuggling of arms and narcotics via drones from Pakistan.

The pioneering technology positions Punjab as the first Indian state to deploy its own anti-drone system across border districts. This effort is set to complement the existing Border Security Force operations by intercepting and neutralizing illicit drone activities.

Highlighting the region's porous boundary with Pakistan, Mann emphasized the state's dedication to curbing cross-border trafficking. Arvind Kejriwal echoed this sentiment, citing stringent measures against drug smuggling, including property demolition of smugglers, affirming the government's resolve in its anti-drug campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

