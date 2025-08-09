Left Menu

UPDATE 3-Three wounded in New York Times Square shooting

New York experienced record-low shooting incidents and victims in the first seven months of this year, and in July, according to a statement published by the city's police department on August 4. Crime is a key electoral issue for America's largest city, which is set to hold mayoral elections in November.

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 16:09 IST
UPDATE 3-Three wounded in New York Times Square shooting

Three people were shot and wounded in New York's Times Square, the New York Police Department said on Saturday.

The people - an 18 year-old female, 19 year-old male, and a 65 year-old male - are in a stable condition in hospital, an NYPD spokesperson said. A 17 year-old male is in custody, the NYPD added. The police also recovered a firearm.

The shooting took place at around 1:20 a.m. ET (0520 GMT) and followed a verbal altercation with one of the victims, the NYPD added. It said it was not known at this time whether the shooter or the victims knew each other. Mass shootings are relatively common in the United States, where guns are widely available.

The incident at one of New York's most iconic tourist spots comes after July's high-profile shooting in a Manhattan office tower, which left four people dead including a senior Blackstone executive and an NYPD officer. New York experienced record-low shooting incidents and victims in the first seven months of this year, and in July, according to a statement published by the city's police department on August 4.

Crime is a key electoral issue for America's largest city, which is set to hold mayoral elections in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025