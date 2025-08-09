US News Roundup: Key Domestic Updates

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is spearheading the search for a successor to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, eyeing a diverse list of candidates including former economic adviser Marc Sumerlin. This move reflects ongoing efforts to identify leadership for the Fed's future direction.

The FDA announced the resolution of the nation's intravenous saline shortage, a critical development for hospitals that had previously curtailed elective procedures. The restored supply alleviates prior constraints on medical facilities, ensuring the necessary resources for patient care.

A U.S. appellate court reversed a contempt ruling against Trump officials concerning Venezuelan deportations, mandating further examinations of deportation legality. In a separate development, Jim Lovell, Apollo 13 mission commander, passed away at 97, leaving a legacy inspired by space exploration triumphs.

