Karnataka CM Orders Legal Review on 2024 Election Fraud Allegations
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed the legal department to explore legal actions against alleged election fraud in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, prompted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's concerns. The focus is on election irregularities in the Mahadevapura assembly segment. The CM aims for swift examination and response.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Saturday that he has instructed the legal department to assess possible legal actions against alleged electoral malpractice during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
This move comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi suggested probing election fraud in the Mahadevapura assembly segment, part of Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency, during 2024's general elections.
Siddaramaiah emphasized a quick decision pending recommendations from the legal advisory, while countering BJP's accusations of a slow response by highlighting his belief in Gandhi's claims of election manipulation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
