Wildlife Smuggling Bust at Mumbai Airport: Exotic Animals Seized
At Mumbai airport, a passenger arriving from Bangkok was caught with 54 exotic animals. Species included Albino Red Eared Slider Turtles, Marmosets, and Cuscus. Authorities quickly acted to repatriate the animals to Thailand under wildlife protection laws.
- Country:
- India
Authorities at Mumbai airport have detained a passenger for allegedly smuggling 54 exotic animals from Bangkok. The incident occurred when the individual arrived on an IndiGo Airlines flight on Friday afternoon.
Wildlife protection officials identified confiscated species, including Albino Red Eared Slider Turtles, Marmosets, and Cuscus. Prompt action was taken by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau to return these animals to Bangkok, adhering to the Wildlife Protection Act and CITES regulations.
The successful seizure operation involved collaboration with Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare, highlighting the critical role of wildlife rescue experts in the intervention.
