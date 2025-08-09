Tensions Flare in Arunachal Pradesh as Gunfight Erupts

A tense gunfight erupted between suspected Naga insurgents and the Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh's remote Tirap district early Saturday morning, according to local police reports.

The confrontation began when insurgents opened fire on an Assam Rifles camp located in Noglo near Lazu between 3 am and 4 am. Assam Rifles personnel retaliated using light machine guns, forcing the attackers to retreat, stated Tirap's Superintendent of Police, Aditya.

No casualties or damage were reported, and authorities urge the public not to panic, assuring them that the situation is under control as assessments continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)