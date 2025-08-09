Left Menu

Tensions Flare in Arunachal Pradesh as Gunfight Erupts

A gunfight broke out in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district between Naga insurgents and Assam Rifles. The skirmish occurred at Noglo near Lazu in the early morning. The Assam Rifles responded with light machine guns, causing the attackers to flee. Authorities report no casualties or damage and assure that the situation is under control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 09-08-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 18:44 IST
Tensions Flare in Arunachal Pradesh as Gunfight Erupts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tense gunfight erupted between suspected Naga insurgents and the Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh's remote Tirap district early Saturday morning, according to local police reports.

The confrontation began when insurgents opened fire on an Assam Rifles camp located in Noglo near Lazu between 3 am and 4 am. Assam Rifles personnel retaliated using light machine guns, forcing the attackers to retreat, stated Tirap's Superintendent of Police, Aditya.

No casualties or damage were reported, and authorities urge the public not to panic, assuring them that the situation is under control as assessments continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025