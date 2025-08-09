Tensions Flare in Arunachal Pradesh as Gunfight Erupts
A gunfight broke out in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district between Naga insurgents and Assam Rifles. The skirmish occurred at Noglo near Lazu in the early morning. The Assam Rifles responded with light machine guns, causing the attackers to flee. Authorities report no casualties or damage and assure that the situation is under control.
09-08-2025
A tense gunfight erupted between suspected Naga insurgents and the Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh's remote Tirap district early Saturday morning, according to local police reports.
The confrontation began when insurgents opened fire on an Assam Rifles camp located in Noglo near Lazu between 3 am and 4 am. Assam Rifles personnel retaliated using light machine guns, forcing the attackers to retreat, stated Tirap's Superintendent of Police, Aditya.
No casualties or damage were reported, and authorities urge the public not to panic, assuring them that the situation is under control as assessments continue.
