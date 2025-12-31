Left Menu

Gautam Buddh Nagar: Beyond Delhi's Shadow

In 2025, Gautam Buddh Nagar remained in national headlines due to ongoing infrastructure projects, environmental concerns, and legal developments. While significant projects like the Noida International Airport were delayed, the district faced legal challenges, urban expansion, and a focus on becoming an economic and international exhibition hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 31-12-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 10:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In 2025, Gautam Buddh Nagar was at the center of numerous high-profile stories, including the delay of the much-anticipated Noida International Airport. Expected to be India's largest aviation hub, the airport's launch was pushed to January 2026, as announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The district also contended with metro expansion delays, legal challenges stemming from sensational court cases, and authorities' ongoing environmental negligence criticized by the National Green Tribunal.

Concurrently, administrative strides showcased the region's economic potential, prominently positioning Noida and Greater Noida as major exhibition centers on both national and international stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

