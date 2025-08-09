Cross-Border Intrusion: Meghalaya Police Arrest Bangladeshi Suspects

Meghalaya Police have detained four individuals from Bangladesh involved in a violent incident near the international border. The suspects allegedly attacked a villager in the South West Khasi Hills district, engaging in attempted murder and abduction, officials revealed on Saturday.

The pre-dawn assault occurred on Thursday when a group of eight to nine armed men stormed a shop in Rongdangai village, where Balsrang A Marak was sleeping, according to SP Banraplang Jyrwa. The gang reportedly threatened Marak at gunpoint, handcuffed him, and began escorting him towards New Rongdangai, discussing lethal intentions.

Marak managed to escape amid the darkness, but not before being assaulted further by his attackers. A police operation, involving the BSF and local residents, successfully apprehended four suspects near Khonjoy. Authorities continue their pursuit of remaining gang members in a special joint operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)