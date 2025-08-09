Left Menu

International Prostitution Racket Busted in Hyderabad

Three people have been arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly running a prostitution racket. A Bangladeshi national and three others were rescued. The authorities are searching for another woman from Bangladesh who played a key role. The rescued individual was illegally brought to India and coerced into the trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-08-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 20:45 IST
International Prostitution Racket Busted in Hyderabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Hyderabad police have apprehended three individuals allegedly involved in operating an international prostitution ring. The operation led to the rescue of four individuals, including a Bangladeshi national, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

The arrests were carried out on August 8, following a complaint from the Bangladeshi victim who managed to escape her captors and report her ordeal to the Bandlaguda police. She had been coerced into prostitution by the accused.

Police are currently searching for a Bangladeshi woman who allegedly facilitated the victim's travel to India. The victim's account details how she entered the country illegally by boat and was transported to Hyderabad, where she was forced into the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025