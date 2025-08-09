International Prostitution Racket Busted in Hyderabad

In a significant breakthrough, Hyderabad police have apprehended three individuals allegedly involved in operating an international prostitution ring. The operation led to the rescue of four individuals, including a Bangladeshi national, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

The arrests were carried out on August 8, following a complaint from the Bangladeshi victim who managed to escape her captors and report her ordeal to the Bandlaguda police. She had been coerced into prostitution by the accused.

Police are currently searching for a Bangladeshi woman who allegedly facilitated the victim's travel to India. The victim's account details how she entered the country illegally by boat and was transported to Hyderabad, where she was forced into the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)