Protests Ignite Clash Over UK Law Banning Pro-Palestinian Group

On Saturday, British police detained more than 200 people in central London amid demonstrations against a new law banning support for Palestine Action. The law, enacted in July, followed an incident where activists vandalized military planes in response to UK assistance to Israel's offense in Gaza.

The protest saw more than 500 demonstrators gather in Parliament Square, challenging the authorities with signs supporting Palestine Action. Police stepped in to make arrests, although protest organizers argue that the law restricts freedom of expression and cannot be effectively enforced.

The weekend is expected to see a surge in protests related to the war in Gaza and immigration issues, pressuring law enforcement amid heightened tensions. Protests are planned, including a march demanding the release of hostages in Gaza, amid ongoing disputes over the government's stance.

